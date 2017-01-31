From the outside looking in, it appears to be difficult to escape The Bachelor bubble. It's not cult status — but it's close. As a woman, you can be on The Bachelor and lose, and then you can be hustled right over to The Bachelorette. In between, you can make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, a recent spin-off. Additionally, you're encouraged to appear on new seasons of the shows and offer words of advice (and maintain your Instagram influencer status). But Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe would rather travel and hang out with her fiancé, Shawn Booth, (who is, surprisingly, actually the contestant she chose on her season) than tune into the show that made her famous. She told that to Fox News, and now she's upset at her portrayal in the article that followed. She claims the conversation reads differently that it went down. Bristowe tells the site's interviewer that she and Booth "haven't watched like the last three seasons — nothing personal it’s just that we have been so busy and traveling and...don’t carve out time for The Bachelor on Mondays anymore and we also don’t have cable." A pretty innocent statement — Bristowe seems more focused on how her life has other elements beyond the show, and is not saying that she is above it in any way. She reflects this sentiment in a tweet which reads: "This is why I'm hesitant to do interviews. The story gets twisted, I sound negative, and my words are misconstrued. So frustrating." Additionally, the article is titled "Former 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe doesn't have time to watch the show that made her famous." Yikes. Let's hope this incident doesn't deter her from talking to other outlets — she's basically the best alumnae from the franchise.
This is why I'm hesitant to do interviews. The story gets twisted, I sound negative, and my words are misconstrued. So frustrating pic.twitter.com/A3YdDygY5L— Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) January 31, 2017
Luckily for her, fans saw through the headline and stood by their favorite bachelorette.
@kaitlynbristowe you are happy & in love and don't need to watch a drama show especially this season with you EX in it! Screw those haters!— BryanaOlivia85 (@BryanaOlivia85) January 31, 2017
@kaitlynbristowe Well, you DO have a life. Not everyone can watch. Geesh. Plus, I think @Shawn_Booth is much more appealing to watch ?— Michelle Ince (@Michelle_Ince12) January 31, 2017
