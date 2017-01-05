Nick Viall Thinks He Dodged Two Bullets Named Andi Dorfman & Kaitlyn Bristowe

Before Nick Viall was romancing dolphin-sharks on the current season of The Bachelor, he was a runner-up on not one, but two seasons of The Bachelorette. First, Atlanta-based defense attorney Andi Dorfman didn't pick him, and then Kaitlyn Bristowe said no thank you to the unfortunate suitor. Much has been said about these two dumpings. The guy lost twice — he sure doesn't seem lucky. However, as Us Weekly reports, the 36-year-old is grateful for his seemingly terrible luck. Viall told Ryan Seacrest during an appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest Thursday that he's "thankful" to his two exes for their fateful decisions. Seacrest asked if Viall thought he and Dorfman could have ever worked together as a couple. "Andi's a great young lady, and I couldn't be more thankful that she picked Josh," Viall responded. The logic is that Dorfman's decision to pick Josh Murray (whom she's no longer with) led to where Viall is today. But the indication is that — whew! — Viall dodged a bullet there. Seacrest and his co-host respond with the proper "oohs" that should follow a proper diss. Seacrest continues: "The second time on The Bachelorette, Nick presented an engagement ring to Kaitlyn there, and that didn't go right. And then the Bachelor In Paradise"— Our current Bachelor interrupts Seacrest here to say: "More thankful that Kaitlyn picked Shawn." Viall adds some emphasis here on the "more." Again, the connotation is that, oh lord, he dodged a grenade there. So basically, thank you Kaitlyn Bristowe and Andi Dorfman for protecting Nick Viall from yourselves. Watch a video clip of the interview, below.
