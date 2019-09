Everyone's already well aware that The Bachelor franchise is not known for being a model of diversity. With about nine women of color among the 30 contestants, this season is actually one of the most diverse in terms of race. You would think that with so few women of color on the show each season, more of them would get the coveted first impression rose: Let’s be real, people of color stand out in majority white spaces. Rachel being the first Black woman to receive this honor isn’t a “great job, Bachelor!” moment as much as an “about damn time, Bachelor!” one. I also can’t help but wonder how much this historic Bachelor moment can be credited to an announcement from ABC’s programming head in August about intentionally diversifying the show . Sprinkling a few more women of color into the contestant pool isn’t necessarily a “commitment to diversity” in the way viewers want. Giving a woman of color the first impression rose, however, sends the message that race isn’t working against contestants, as a 2012 lawsuit against the show's producers alleged. Hopefully this is the beginning of a major shift for the franchise to help align the Bachelor with other ABC shows, like Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder, Quantico, and Modern Family, which are proving that diversity matters.