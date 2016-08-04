The Bachelor Will Be Stepping Up Its Diversity Game

The Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises have spent the past 20 seasons creating fairy-tale scenarios for love to bloom, but it seems that the happily ever after isn't quite for everyone. The series have had a huge problem with diversity, both with contestants and leads. But now, the show is seeking to right that wrong.
"I would very much like to see some changes in The Bachelor," ABC head of programming Channing Dungey told reporters at the TCA this week, according to The Wrap. She continued, "What we would like to try to do is widen the pool of choices."
It's great to see the show taking accountability for how irresponsible it's been in the past with casting people of color and keeping them in the competition for longer than a couple weeks. It's possible that this push for diversity stems (at least a bit) from a lawsuit filed against the show and its producers back in 2012. The plaintiffs cited racism as playing a major part in the casting of the show, but the suit was later dismissed.
More likely, this step toward change is the result of Dungey, a Black woman brought on to head up ABC early in 2016, which in itself shows that the network is becoming more dedicated to reflecting the country's multiculturalism in the shows it airs. Not only is she the first Black woman to run ABC's programming, but the first of any top broadcast network, as well.
Dungey also noted, "We need to increase the pool of diverse candidates in the beginning," which would hopefully make it so contestants of color who do make it to air actually get to stay there for a bit.
Only time (and internet thinkpieces) will tell.
