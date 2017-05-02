Nick Viall, Who Doesn't Want To Be Famous, Wants Us To Look At Him More, Please

Don't worry, if you forget we'll helpfully remind you. Viall, who's been on The Bachelorette, The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, and is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, is just, like, so not interested in your attention.
Viall helpfully recorded a vlog for People informing us that he's still on Dancing With the Stars, his third reality competition show and fourth overall.
"It’s one more week," the shy and retiring Viall says. "I’m still here."
Roger that!
Fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi, who he met on his third time on the Bachelor franchise, posted a shirtless pic of Viall cooking her dinner. You know, just in case you forgot about him. He's still there, ripped to shreds, cooking dinner.
We truly hope, for Viall's sake, that he can quickly get eliminated from Dancing With the Stars and return to the life he so clearly desires: One of quiet contemplation and privacy, with the love of his life that he met on a reality dating TV show.
Watch his People vlog below.
