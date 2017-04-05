Nick Viall's victory lap continues apace. The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and Bachelor alum has been dancing his heart out on Dancing with the Stars, teaming with Peta Murgatroyd to stick around for quite some time. It would be a twist of cruel fate if he made it all the way to the finals, only to be left at the Dancing altar.
He spoke with Mario Lopez on Monday about his Dancing journey and continued engagement to Vanessa Grimaldi.
"Vanessa's been my biggest supporter on Dancing," Viall said. "We're just kind of doing those normal couple things. We went back home to Milwaukee last week, my hometown, for just one day, which was nice, and just trying to take things slow."
The wedding plans haven't been moving super quickly. That's certainly understandable, because they met on television and haven't been able to really have a normal relationship that wasn't in front of television cameras.
"We're just taking things slow — we're very realistic about our situation, and that is that this relationship is different than one that might have started outside of Bachelor world," Viall said. "And so we're OK with that reality and just taking things slow and enjoying those little moments as we move our relationship forward."
A level head on this guy. A real pro's pro.
Listen to the full interview below.
