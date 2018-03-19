"When you’re a trans person and you’re dating cis people, you really have to love yourself. You have to be secure with your trans experience. Because sometimes cis people have insecurities about trans people, and they reflect those insecurities on to us and then we start feeling bad for being trans. I went through this whole journey of loving my trans experience and loving the boy that made me who I am today. But at the same time, I would date someone and they’d say 'Oh, I want to have my own kids. You can’t have your own kids and that’s not cool with me.' And then here I am thinking 'Oh my god, why am I trans? I can’t have my own kids.' I beat myself up and I get depressed and I almost fall out of love with myself. So I realized that before I enter another relationship, before I date another cis man, I had to be secure and love myself. Because if you’re vulnerable and you’re nervous and you’re insecure about being trans, then you’re just going to get eaten alive by these people."