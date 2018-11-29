It can sometimes be disorienting to look back at old photos of myself and know that person had no idea what was in their future. It's the same feeling I get when I take a look at these early pictures and video clips of Vanderpump Rules cast members. Five, ten years ago, almost all of them were actors at the very beginning of their careers, getting started in Hollywood and never dreaming that their parties, fights, and pasta would end up on TV — at least, not like this. Before Real Housewives' Lisa Vanderpump took this cast of characters under her wing, they were making appearances in movies, TV shows, and even early web series in hopes that it would be the thing to rocket them to stardom.
Now, of course, they're recognizable in a different way. While we may not be awarding them Oscars any time soon, their antics have prompted spinoffs, weddings, and lots of thinkpieces. What else did we expect from a group of actors together in one room, let alone a restaurant? It's messy, loud, and confusing — and that's why we can't stop watching.
But let's not dwell on the crazy stuff (they do enough of that on the show). As season 6 of the Bravo show comes closer to its end, this is an opportunity to look back on simpler times, when the Black Eyed Peas were still making hits, when leggings as pants were a controversial topic, when Stassi Schroeder had black hair! Ahead is a roundup of what the cast of Vanderpump Rules looked like before they were famous.