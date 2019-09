It can sometimes be disorienting to look back at old photos of myself and know that person had no idea what was in their future. It's the same feeling I get when I take a look at these early pictures and video clips of Vanderpump Rules cast members. Five, ten years ago, almost all of them were actors at the very beginning of their careers, getting started in Hollywood and never dreaming that their parties, fights, and pasta would end up on TV — at least, not like this. Before Real Housewives' Lisa Vanderpump took this cast of characters under her wing, they were making appearances in movies, TV shows, and even early web series in hopes that it would be the thing to rocket them to stardom.