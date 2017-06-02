Will.i.am Confirms Black Eyed Peas Rumors

Back in 2002, Fergie joined the Black Eyed Peas, taking them from an underground hip-hop group to a Top 40 powerhouse. Since then, the group has churned out hit after hit across a slew of different genres and established itself as a group that could blend beats and social activism. But it looks like the days of the BEP you know and love are gone. E! News reports that Fergie quietly left the group, choosing to focus on her solo career.
"Fergie is family and will always be a Pea," will.i.am said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. "She is focused on her solo album, which we fully support."
The news first broke during an interview with United Arab Emirates entertainment magazine Ahlan! The group's remaining members, will.i.am, Taboo, and apl.de.ap explained that they will continue to work with female vocalists in the future, including Nicole Scherzinger. In recent weeks, rumors had emerged claiming that she'd be replacing Fergie.
"Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we've always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us. People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. On Elephunk, there were several females that appeared on that album," will.i.am told the magazine. "Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but on songs like 'Let's Get it Started,' it's Noelle [Scaggs], and then Fergie, songs like 'Latin Girls,' it's Debi Nova, and 'Request Line,' it's Macy Gray. We'll always work with good females."
Fergie hasn't released a new song with the Black Eyed Peas since 2012 and the last time that the group performed with its entire lineup was at Coachella back in 2015. Since then, Fergie released her second solo album, Double Duchess.
