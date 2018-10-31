It's important that at all times we're watching the antics of people who are much messier and louder than we are, which is why I'm pleased to share the news that the trailer for season 7 of Vanderpump Rules has dropped on People.
Set against the backdrop of Jax and Brittany's engagement (despite last season being dominated with accusations of cheating), standout moments include trouble in paradise for Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, as well as long-time couple Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.
In better relationship news, however, Stassi Schroeder has moved on and found new love with her boyfriend Beau, who we see for the first time on the show and seems like a bonafide Good One.
However, the happy moments don't last long, because drama is always right around the corner. In short order, Brittany is freaking out (three guesses as to who that's about), Lala Kent is sobbing about needing a break, and Kristen Doute falls on a table.
Unfortunately, there's still a full month before we'll get to see any of this messiness play out on screen. Vanderpump Rules' seventh season won't return until December 3 on Bravo, alongside the new series Unanchored.
Watch the new trailer below!
