Chris Harrison



Chris Harrison is "the show's host and maybe the only true Bachelor Them at this point," Weber said. "Other than him, you don't really need to know anything about The Bachelor or The Bachelorette to get started: that's kind of the beauty of the show, it's all new people showing up in an attempt to get on TV and/or find love."



Harrison's role is to pop up whenever there is a Rose Ceremony (in which the Bachelor or Bachelorette hands out a limited number of roses to contestants they want to keep, sending those who don't receive roses home) or to deliver some type of big or ominous news, or to have highly-scripted chats with the Bachelor or Bachelorette about the task ahead.