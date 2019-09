After being sent home from Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, Rachel Lindsay went on to be the Bachelorette. She is now engaged to Bryan Abasolo, and recently called out the show for portraying her as an "angry Black female.""Do you ever recall seeing Bryan profess how excited he was to propose to me? Do you recall seeing me cry about how I was so excited to say yes to Bryan and get my fairytale ending? The answer would be 'no' to both of those questions," Lindsay wrote in a recap of the recent Bachelorette finale for Us Weekly. "And it is a shame because both of those things actually happened. You just did not see them. See, you know more about the journey of my breakup than the journey to my proposal acceptance. I think it is fair to say that I was denied my on-camera happy ending." Lindsay is a practicing lawyer and a frequent presence on Bachelor-adjacent podcasts.