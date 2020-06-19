Great First Step, The Bachelor — Now Make It Matter Long Term

View this post on Instagram
Tomorrow, our season of The Bachelor re-airs in a condensed three hour episode. When I was originally cast, I was very flattered but somewhat grounded by the fact that I would be one of the faces that represented people of color. I knew that one of the reasons I was probably chosen was because I was Filipino. I counted myself out to be his fiancée because of what I assumed Sean liked. I thought I was there just to check a box, but I ended up with so much more. I became present with the process and as he started noticing me for who I really was, I allowed this experience to open myself up to the possibility of being fully loved and appreciated for all that I was. I ended up getting to represent a mixed race community, I found Christ (I LOVE my testimony!) and marrying the most amazing man I’ve ever known. I’d say doing this show was one of the best things that ever happened to me. ❤️ (Don’t count yourself out. You are destined to do bigger things than just check a box.)
