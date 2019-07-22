Will Mike Johnson Be Announced As The First Black Bachelor Tonight?

The Bachelorette "Men Tell All" episode is the first time we get to check in with the contestants after watching all but the finale to their dramatic journey in the mansion. Sometimes, it's also ground zero for the next season of The Bachelor, and tonight we could be learning who will be taking on the role following this summer's Bachelor In Paradise. There has been speculation that that title will go to 31-year-old Mike Johnson, which would not only answer many fans' prayers, it would also make him the first Black Bachelor in the show's history.
Johnson was eliminated in episode 7 of this season of The Bachelorette. He told The Hollywood Reporter that while nobody has approached him yet, it's "100 percent time to have a black Bachelor," as well as a Bachelor who is a veteran.
The franchise had its first Black Bachelorette in season 13 when Rachel Lindsay, who competed on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, took the role and got engaged to Bryan Abasolo. Could tonight be the night The Bachelor finally seals the deal?
Well, probably not. While Chris Harrison told THR that Johnson is "a great candidate" who is "definitely going to be in the mix," they're going to let the "dust settle" before deciding. Remember, both Colton Underwood and Viall were announced after their appearances on Bachelor In Paradise.
However, the odds seem to be in Johnson's favor.
"Everyone’s excited about Mike here tonight," Harrison said to THR at the "Men Tell All" taping. "I love him. The smile, the charm, the sincerity, the maturity. He’s a great man, and I feel like he’s a dear friend of mine already."
