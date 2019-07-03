The Internet Is Trying To Set Up Demi Lovato & Mike From The Bachelorette

While most fans were devastated to see The Bachelorette's Mike Johnson get sent home on Monday night, there was one person who was probably celebrating: Demi Lovato. The singer has made her love for the contestant clear over the past few weeks, posting on Instagram Stories things like "Mike I accept your rose" and at one point crying "“Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo,” according to People. Now that he's officially on the market again, he's ready for love, and fans of Lovato are telling him exactly where to look.
After his final episode aired, Johnson took to Twitter to say that he's still searching for the one.
"Jus saying, my future wife though," he tweeted. "girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding"
Jus saying, my future wife though🌹girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding👀— Mike Johnson (@themikejohnson3) July 2, 2019
As fans were quick to point out, his future wife isn't hiding at all. She's Demi Lovato, famous singer and actress, and she's made it clear she's a-vail-a-ble.
One fan account posted a screenshot of a tweet quoting Johnson's message to the universe with "it's your chance demi," and she heartily agrees.
"I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO," Lovato commented on the 'gram.
Lovato was most recently linked with fashion designer Henri Levy, but the two split back in March, and the singer has since focused on self-love. She even sent herself flowers following the split.
“You’re beautiful, you’re loved, and you’re worthy of a happy and healthy life," the note on the flowers read, and she captioned an Instagram Story of the gift with "Cause sometimes you gotta send yourself flowers…#selflove."
This self-love also included a brief return to rehab as a preemptive measure, with a source telling Us Weekly, "It was Demi’s decision and she checked out after about two weeks. She is in a better head space and recognizes the seriousness of her addiction."
Basically, Lovato does a great job giving herself all the love she deserves, but if Johnson ever wanted to add to it, he should know he's more than welcome.
