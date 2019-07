He stomps his downtrodden way over to Hannah’s hotel room and finds her in a bathrobe, a sad but meaningful throwback to their first and only one-on-one date. And employing his vocal fry to maximum effect, he tries to confess his love for Hannah, or more like, “the feelings of falling love,” but ultimately, it’s too little too late for Hannah B., who’s been makin’ out with lots of other men with whom she clearly has stronger relationships. And Hannah, never one to beat around the bush, tells him so. She tells him that she can’t quite see a future for the both of them, and a mopey Connor hangs his head, gives her a hug, and sighs his way into a black SUV. So sorry to see you go, young Connor