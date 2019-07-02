The Bachelorette's filming stage has long been over, and Hannah's season will stop airing soon too. After that, fans get to look forward to Bachelor in Paradise, which may get another fan favorite from Hannah's season added to the cast soon. After The Bachelorette, Connor S. may go to Paradise — or, at least, he seems to really want us to think he did.
So far, 19 BiP cast members have already been announced, including three from Hannah's season. But Connor S. could have joined their ranks as well, only he hasn't be officially announced yet because he was competing for Hannah's heart on the pre-taped episodes, up until July 1. Now, there are a couple of clues that hint Connor may have healed his post-Bachelorette wounds in Mexico.
The first major clue is how little he's posted to Instagram. Since returning from Bachelorette filming, he's posted just six photos. Four of those have been clips or pics promoting his time on the show — and two of them are from a trip he took to Mexico. Yeah, the same place BiP films.
On May 25, Connor posted a photo of himself in Tulum, Mexico. "Nothing better than a spontaneous adventure!" he captioned the photo. He then posted another 'gram from the trip on May 30. Reality Steve reported that BiP season six filming began on June 6. That means Connor had plenty of time to enjoy his Tulum vacation before hopping over to Sayulita where the show films.
The next big clue that he was on the show comes from looking at Connor's posting dates. He didn't post anything between May 30 and June 25. Reality Steve reported that BiP filming went from June 6 to June 27. It could be a coincidence that Connor took a social media break for almost the exact length of time that Bachelor in Paradise filmed — or it could be a hint that he didn't have his phone on him while on the show.
More male BiP cast members will likely be announced after Hannah eliminates more people. After all, 11 of the announced contestants are women, and only eight are men. To even those numbers out, expect at least three more male cast members to be announced before it premieres. ABC likely doesn't want to spoil The Bachelorette by announcing Connor (or anyone else) early. But now that we know he doesn't receive her final rose, it's possible he may get some roses in Mexico on BiP.
Or… maybe he's just totally pulling all of our legs with his Tulum content and mystery break from posting. But, hey, at least he got a Mexico vacation either way.
