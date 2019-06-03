Bachelor Nation Alums Who Will Def Be In 2019's Bachelor In Paradise Cast

What’s better than watching The Bachelor? Sitting down to The Bachelorette. And what’s better than a season of The Bachelorette? An admittedly short season of Bachelor In Paradise. BIP started as a way for ABC to fill time between seasons of Dancing With The Stars and The Bachelor, and now, it’s arguably Bachelor Nation’s most interesting and entertaining show. On Bachelor In Paradise, there’s no pretense — the contestants just show up, and they’re let loose in “paradise,” a.k.a. a beach in Mexico. It’s kind of like Avengers: Infinity War, if the group were trying to find love and not Thanos. Full-on mayhem. And so, as summer temperatures heat up and the Bachelorette charges on, that leads Bachelor In Paradise fans to the most important question of the year: who will be on Bachelor In Paradise in 2019?
The contestants who are most likely to turn up on Bachelor In Paradise are the contestants from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. They’re freshest in the public’s minds, and they’re still ripe and ready to be on film for another six weeks. While ABC won’t yet announce the definitive list of Bachelor In Paradise contestants for 2019 (because — duh — all the dudes are still on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette), we have a few educated guesses about who will arrive in paradise this year, based on previous hints and what we know about the series.