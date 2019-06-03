Story from The Bachelor

Bachelor Nation Alums Who Will Def Be In 2019's Bachelor In Paradise Cast

Lindsay Denninger
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.
What’s better than watching The Bachelor? Sitting down to The Bachelorette. And what’s better than a season of The Bachelorette? An admittedly short season of Bachelor In Paradise. BIP started as a way for ABC to fill time between seasons of Dancing With The Stars and The Bachelor, and now, it’s arguably Bachelor Nation’s most interesting and entertaining show. On Bachelor In Paradise, there’s no pretense — the contestants just show up, and they’re let loose in “paradise,” a.k.a. a beach in Mexico. It’s kind of like Avengers: Infinity War, if the group were trying to find love and not Thanos. Full-on mayhem. And so, as summer temperatures heat up and the Bachelorette charges on, that leads Bachelor In Paradise fans to the most important question of the year: who will be on Bachelor In Paradise in 2019?
The contestants who are most likely to turn up on Bachelor In Paradise are the contestants from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. They’re freshest in the public’s minds, and they’re still ripe and ready to be on film for another six weeks. While ABC won’t yet announce the definitive list of Bachelor In Paradise contestants for 2019 (because — duh — all the dudes are still on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette), we have a few educated guesses about who will arrive in paradise this year, based on previous hints and what we know about the series.
Demi Burnett



Chris Harrison told Demi on Colton’s Women Tell All that we would be seeing her again “somewhere.” That “somewhere” is definitely in a hut on a beach while Wells Adams serves her a drink — Demi is a slam-dunk choice for Bachelor In Paradise.
John Paul Jones



This guy — who should be referred to only as John Paul Jones — is on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette right now, but he rides a unicycle. According to his ABC.com profile, he dreams about his wedding and he has an existential crisis about the meaning of life on the reg. He’s a personality that’s made for Paradise.
Caelynn Miller-Keyes



While Caelynn said she was not interested in being the Bachelorette, she did tell the staff of Ellen (on their web series), that she'd "maybe" do Bachelor in Paradise. Colton broke her heart into a million little pieces, and she and new Bachelorette Hannah mended their feud from their pageant days — she needs more time on television! Plus, she has perfectly beachy hair, so she’ll always be camera-ready in that humidity.
Jordan Kimball



Yes, Jordan was already on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise Season 5, but he also got his heart smashed when Jenna allegedly cheated on him after the season was over. Can you say do-over? BIP loves a comeback.
Onyeka Ehie



Oneyka is fun, beautiful, and not speak her mind — remember her screaming match with Nicole? The one they had in front of Colton, and God, and everyone else? Yeah, she would make a great pick for even more reality television.
Dean Unglert



Again, Dean is another dude that’s had more than one chance, but for Bachelor In Paradise season 6, Dean is primed for what Bachelor Nation fans call the “Nick Viall edit.” You’re on the show a few times, people hate you because you act like a jerk, and then you win them back and become the Bachelor yourself. See where I’m going with this?
Hannah Godwin



Those eyes! That hair! That broken heart that Colton left her with! Honestly, all of Colton’s final three should get a do-over on Bachelor In Paradise, because he really did them dirty by jumping a fence and not allowing them a say in their own relationship. #JusticeForHannah. She was just there, alone, writing in her diary, while Colton was confessing his love to Cassie. It wasn’t fair!
Tayshia Adams



See above! Tayshia is a radiant beam of sunshine, and she should be on America’s collective television yet again. Give her another shot at love — a love that’s better than what Colton could give her.
Cam Ayala



Cam and Hannah weren’t a great match, mostly because he tried to do the most and he needed to do, uh, a lot less when it came to trying to win her heart. His behavior, and his catchphrase ("Always Be Cam") are basically a BIP audition in and of themselves. Personally, I think Cam is too extreme for real-life dating, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be great to watch all summer long on Bachelor In Paradise.
