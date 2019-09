Cooper, 28, is a social media manager who resides in Raleigh, North Carolina. On The Bachelor, she was peppy and generally liked, although she didn't last long on the show. On the Bachelor's Reddit page, a poster who claims to be Bekah Martinez, a fellow contestant, described her as someone who swung between being calm and being overly excited . (Refinery29 has reached out to Cooper for additional comment.) She's one of Bachelor Nation's more elusive candidates — she doesn't seem to spend a lot of time in Los Angeles with the rest of them, and she's yet to pick up a hearty sponsorship like the rest of them have. On Bachelor in Paradise, she was fun but inscrutable, flitting between Kimball and a few other suitors, including David Ravitz and Benoît Beauséjour-Savard. Despite all this, she and Kimball got engaged, just after she told him that she was sure God had sent him to her.