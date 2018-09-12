Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise last night, but things, apparently, weren't what they seemed. Their relationship spilled into the news yesterday when blogger Reality Steve published a series of incriminating text messages allegedly from Cooper to another man. This man, who remains anonymous, told Reality Steve that Cooper is a "scammer" who uses men for networking. Her relationship with Kimball was apparently a sham, although Cooper has thus far denied the allegations.
Speaking to People this morning, Kimball said that he was shocked by the news. "It felt like a body drop," he said, adding, "I’m weak in the knees and I feel like I have rocks in my stomach.”
His side of the story goes: He saw news of something on Twitter on Monday. Cooper, who is in New York right now, spoke to Kimball about the post, telling him that she was nervous about it.
"Jenna called me and said she was very anxious about this Twitter post. I talked to her in the middle of the night last night – I said don’t hype yourself up, don’t worry, you have nothing to worry about. I tried to calm her," Kimball recalled. "I went back to bed for a few hours, woke up, had my coffee and she called me again and said she was anxious and felt sick to her stomach."
Later, he said, fellow cast members started reaching out, including cast member Chris Randone (who also got engaged on the show). Kimball said that even as Cooper denies the allegations, he knows they are probably true. "In all reality, I don’t expect her to own it," he admitted.
The allegations against Cooper are somewhat standard reality television fare. The text messages sent to Reality Steve indicate that she had a boyfriend before going onto the show, and still does have one. The particularly incriminating text demonstrates Cooper reassuring her supposed boyfriend that Bachelor in Paradise was all for show.
The text reads: "I know you're upset about this week's episodes but I told you yesterday and I keep telling you that this is all for my business. You know how much I need the money. Me and Jordan aren't together for real...He means nothing to me and never has."
In a statement to People, Cooper said, "I am aware of the allegations being made against me and they are simply untrue. I am choosing to focus on my relationship right now. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."
