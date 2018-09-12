The summer has passed, and with it the relevance of Bachelor in Paradise, ABC's scammiest reality show. What a relief! Bachelor in Paradise is great summer television because nothing super important ever happens — save for that controversy last year — and, for the most part, you can depend on a few Instagram influencers to find love on camera. This season, compared to years past, was relatively low-key. There was one big fight, but no real villains. Two former villains (Chris and Krystal) redeemed themselves with a relationship of their own. A Bachelorette good guy lost his footing (that's Leo, whom the finale didn't address). Joe the grocer lived up to his Twitter cred as the Best Guy to Grace the Franchise. And, because if anything men are consistent, one men wrought a disastrous breakup upon an unwitting woman. The highs weren't too high, and the lows haven't been that terrible. On the beaches of Mexico, some people found love. All of them found fame.