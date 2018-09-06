If you saw the photo of Angela Amezcua and hopped in this story thinking she reignited her Bachelor In Paradise flame with Eric Bigger, nope, she did not. She did, however, reveal that she's dating someone within the franchise.
In a sweet, smiling Instagram snap of herself with Clay Harbor, Amezcua confirmed the couple's new relationship, captioning the photo, "Paradise Found." Harbor, the charming NFL player dramatically sent home due to an injury from Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, shared a different photo of the couple, writing "What do the kids call it? Woman crush Wednesday? Welp here’s mine." We're not crying, you're crying!
Shocked fans who didn't see the relationship coming lost their minds in the comments section, immediately 'shipping the model and football player.
"Something just fall in place the right way. This is one of those things," one commenter wrote.
"I am loving this couple!! wish we could've seen this instead of the drama they've been airing!!!" wrote another.
Amezcua's stint on the fifth season of BIP had a rocky end, as her seemingly-solid relationship with Bigger crumbled with the arrival of Cassandra Ferguson. Bigger immediately regretted his decision to leave Amezcua without a rose and collapsed into heaving sobs as he made his own exit from Paradise.
Now that the rose petals have settled, looks like Amezcua found her own paradise within the Bachelor world.
