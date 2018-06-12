Clay Harbor, a real live professional football player, took his leave of The Bachelorette Monday night after suffering an injury during a group date. The group date was a game of football, incidentally. Harbor won the game for his team, securing a touchdown at the last minute. But, in the process, he hurt his wrist, and had to go to the ICU. (He was one of two men from last night's episode who ended up in the ICU.)
"Got hurt playing football on the Bachelorette, that’s pretty funny," Harbor told the camera, looking only slightly humored by it. He later explained that he would need to get surgery on the wrist, and that the wrist would need some intensive rehab. Because he needed his football career to support his family, Harbor decided to get the surgery. Getting the surgery meant leaving The Bachelorette. Harbor made the tough call to leave the show in pursuit of his career.
It's like La La Land, but way more riveting.
During his football career, Harbor has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, the New England Patriots, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions, and, most recently, the New Orleans Saints. In August of 2017, the Saints placed Harbor on "injury reserve." The team did not disclose what his injury was.
Harbor himself told Twitter last night that he's all better — after a "tough rehab" — and he'll be playing again come September.
"I want to thank everyone for the love and support! Definitely the hardest decision I’ve ever made but I believe everything happens for a reason. I am working hard to get back on the field and turn this negative into a positive," Harbor wrote. He's currently working to find a team before September.
In his short time on the show, Harbor quickly became a fan favorite. He was drama-averse and really, really good at football. When he got injured, the rest of the men seemed genuinely upset — someone's career was on the line.
"We wanted to see Clay be healthy,” Leandro Dottavio (Leo) told the camera after Harbor fell on the playing field. “This guy is a world-class athlete. We don’t want to see him get hurt."
All's fair in love and the Bachelorette — until the NFL is involved.
