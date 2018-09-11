The cruel shores of Mexico will see many a breakup this summer, as lanky, tanned twenty-somethings woo each other on Bachelor in Paradise. Every two episodes or so, the show will air a "rose ceremony" in which a few people get sent home. Unlike The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise disseminates the power throughout the cast of the show. Either the men of the season or the women of the season get to do the rose-giving. For example, in the second episode of BiP season 5, the women have the roses. Each woman — thus far, Tia Booth, Nysha Norris, Kendall Long, Chelsea Roy, Krystal Nielson, Bibiana Julian, and Angela Amezcua — will hand out a rose to one man. Because there is a small disparity in gender numbers, some of the men will be left without roses.