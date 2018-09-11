The cruel shores of Mexico will see many a breakup this summer, as lanky, tanned twenty-somethings woo each other on Bachelor in Paradise. Every two episodes or so, the show will air a "rose ceremony" in which a few people get sent home. Unlike The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise disseminates the power throughout the cast of the show. Either the men of the season or the women of the season get to do the rose-giving. For example, in the second episode of BiP season 5, the women have the roses. Each woman — thus far, Tia Booth, Nysha Norris, Kendall Long, Chelsea Roy, Krystal Nielson, Bibiana Julian, and Angela Amezcua — will hand out a rose to one man. Because there is a small disparity in gender numbers, some of the men will be left without roses.
Cue the weeping on the beach. Ahead, Refinery29 will keep track of who left the show. Some people won't wait for the rose ceremony to do so. This is Bachelor in Paradise and the rules largely don't exist.
Week Three: Leo Dottavio
Frustrated by the "bullshit" of Paradise, Leo made the mistake of lunging at Grocery Store Joe. He actually threw his drink at Joe, starting a minor scuffle that never full escalated. Production assistants intervened, preventing Leo from hurting Joe. Leo then went home, and no one in Paradise missed him.
Week One: Wills Reid
At the first rose ceremony, Bibiana Julian made the bold decision to give her rose to Colton Underwood instead of Reid, a fan favorite from The Bachelorette. Her situation was an age-old paradox: Reid was sweet, but he wouldn't cause a ruckus. Underwood, on the other hand, was melodrama incarnate. She kept Underwood, much to the dismay of fans, and Reid went home.
