When Jenna tells her Canadian suitor that she isn't interested, he takes the Paradise route, which is to say that he explodes. He tells her she can't make that decision for him. He's determined to love her, and she can't stop the motion of that ocean. (Meanwhile, David is all of two feet away and won't intervene.) His words, which are meant to be passionate, seem angry more than anything, and Jenna erupts into tears.