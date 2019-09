The Bachelorette's Leo Dottavio Is Going After Bekah Martinez Following Sexual Misconduct Claims

"I took a leave because I didn’t want bad press coming to my public place of work," Dottavio told the outlet. Representation for the production company behind WaterWorld told The Blast that Dottavio's leave of absence was a matter of "allowing [Dottavio] the time he needs to handle the matter privately." Last week, TMZ reported that Universal Studios was investigating Dottavio following a complaint about his behavior on the ride. Dottavio disputed this, telling The Blast that his suspension was of his own volition. A Universal spokesperson told Refinery29 that the company would not be commenting on the matter. When reached for comment, Warner Brothers also declined to comment.