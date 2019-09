Like summer camp, everyone in Paradise shares everything — from tweezers to hairbrushes. Julian says that made things easier than being on The Bachelor, where she had to do her hair and nails herself for the more formal cocktail parties. "You're around enough people who have everything that no matter what, you're fine," she says. "You end up using everybody's stuff. It's like one big dressing room." And just in case the entire cast runs out of the necessities, like shampoo or sunscreen, the show's handlers provide it for them.