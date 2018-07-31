Every summer, dozens of real-life 20-somethings fall deeply and madly in love under the hot sun. They hang out on beaches, go on dates, and share a home with their equally lovestruck friends. And then, there's the absolutely buck wild contestants on Bachelor In Paradise. Oh wait, did you think I was talking about them? Haha — no, no, friends. BiP is anything but real life, and this season looks as unreal as ever.
During Monday night's Men Tell All, we finally got a decent look at all of the drama that goes down on season 5 BiP, and it looks like it won't disappoint. After a dramatic and eye-opening season 4, it's time for the show to redeem itself.
With Wells and Yuki as the resident bartenders, surprise visits from past contestants (hi Raven, Ashley I., and Ben Higgins), this season is as full of familiar faces as it is full of crying ones (hi Colton, Chelsea, and Kendall). Ahead, we break down all the promised hook-ups (and impending break-ups) that happen on the white beaches of Mexico.
Cue the cheesy theme song.
Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC Aug. 7 at 8 p.m.
