The Bachelor In Paradise Season Premiere Date Is Here

Yes, after a dramatic and controversial season 4, Bachelor in Paradise will be back as your summertime guilty pleasure starting August 7.
ABC confirmed the series return, but that's about it. The network hasn't officially revealed who will be traveling to Mexico to look for love in all the wrong places. But, we do know that one couple has an especially happy ending: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, both BiP graduates, returned to the beaches (where they did not fall in love) to start the rest of their lives together.
Based on the photos that the couple shared of their surprise engagement, it's clear that love is in the air. No matter the cast or the drama, at least we know it will be better than The Proposal.
