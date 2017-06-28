Bachelor in Paradise is back in business — and it's not shying away from the controversy.
An unnamed source "close to the show" told Entertainment Weekly that season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise will address the filming shutdown that briefly halted the show's production.
According to EW's source, season 4 will include footage that was shot before the contestants were sent home during the investigation. But it's not clear whether Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson will be featured in that early footage.
"They're real people with real feelings, so we're not going to do anything that is egregious or hurtful, but we'll certainly address the fact that the principal cast had to be sent home and come back," the source told EW.
Bachelor in Paradise resumed filming after an internal investigation from Warner Bros. didn't find evidence of "misconduct" on set. The investigation came after a reported sexual experience involving Olympios and Jackson. For his part, Jackson has been speaking out about his BIP experience in a series of interviews with E! News.
"I got played...not by [Olympios] but I got played in general," Jackson told E! News in the last installment of the three-part interview. "I am not sure by who, but I got played." He hasn't said anything negative about his fellow BIP contestant.
Jackson also expressed that his "biggest fear" is that his future children will read about the BIP scandal. "When I have children, they are going to Google their dad's name and this is going to appear," he told E! News.
ABC hasn't announced a delay for when season 4 will air. As of now, Bachelor in Paradise is scheduled to premiere on August 8.
