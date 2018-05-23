The story of Ashley I. and Jared is kind of the opposite of what Bachelor/Bachelorette producers have in mind when they try to match up people for our viewing pleasure — drawn out and mostly off camera. Iaconetti said she liked what she saw of Haibon when she saw him on TV, and when they both wound up on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise (which aired in 2015), it was "love at first sight for her." Unfortunately, he had just been disappointed by Kaitlyn Bristowe on his season of the Bachelorette, so he was a little less invested.