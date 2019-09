Oblivious to just about everything about their suitor, the women proceed to enact a pageant, which is where things get hairy. Included in the show's logline is the fact that contestants will take the stage in a swimsuit, just like contestants in a beauty pageant. The Miss America pageant recently eliminated this portion of the contest to mixed reactions . The Miss America Organization cited a shift from "pageant" to "competition" as the reason behind the decision. The Proposal is making no such shift; instead, it's careening gleefully into a Black Mirror-esque world where men shop for women the same way they might shop for a suit.