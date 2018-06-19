When the women do wear their suits, Mike can see them, but they still can't see Mike. He emerges only at the very end, when he's whittled his choices down to just two women, a bashful girl named Jessica, and a consistently weepy girl named Monica. Mike goes with Monica, who has a commonality with Mike in that she also survived a traumatic car accident. He gets on one knee and, amazingly, asks for her hand in marriage. (Don't worry, he sort of meets her mom first.) Mike and Monica, per Robert Mills, are still together.