For every Rachel Lindsay, Nick Viall, or JoJo Fletcher, there are 30 hopeful contestants. Since The Bachelor and The Bachelorette operate under the confines of monogamy, only one can win. This means about 29 contestants go home crying in limos each season. That's a waste of young, frisky, fame-hungry reality TV talent, don't you think?
Luckily, Bachelor Nation gives these contestants membership into a highly exclusive dating pool. Instead of sending the contestants back to their old lives, they can cycle in and out of the Bachelor franchises. That way, the endless gossip circle can continue. It's like the Real World in real time.
While the ultimate Bachelor and Bachelorette pairings are unforgettable, let's not overlook the best of the inter-season hookups. In fact, many of these post-Bachelor couplings have been far more successful than the couples produced by the franchise's main show.
