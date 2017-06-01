Here's Who's Heading To Bachelor In Paradise This Summer

Summer is upon us and we all know what that means — it's time for former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants to pack their bags and head to Mexico for another shot at love. As always, the million dollar question amongst Bachelor Nation fanatics is "who's headed to Bachelor in Paradise?"
According to an exclusive report from Entertainment Tonight, three cast members have been confirmed: Corinne Olympios, Amanda Stanton, and Robby Hayes. Filming is slated to begin within the next few weeks, and some contestants are already en route to Mexico.
The upcoming season marks the first trip to Paradise for Olympios and Hayes. Stanton's stint last season ended with her engagement to Josh Murray, but the two have since parted ways and she's headed back to Mexico with hopes of attaining that fairytale ending this time around.
Olympios, who went from "villain" to breakout star on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, has kept busy since her time on the show came to an end. She launched a line of #TeamCorn products, and joked with ET that she invented a boyfriend to generate buzz surrounding her potential appearance on Paradise. (Spoiler alert — it was a PR stunt and she's definitely headed to Mexico.)
Hayes, who was the runner-up on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, has relocated to Los Angeles. He's living with fellow alum Chase McNary and they've launched their own clothing line, LeisureLetics. There's no word yet on whether McNary will join his friend in Mexico, but the cast is far from complete — and we can probably expect appearances from some of the men on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette.
Based on the first three official cast members, we're in for a drama-filled season. We'd expect nothing less from Bachelor Nation.
