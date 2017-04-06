Jojo Fletcher Won't Fart In Front Of Jordan Rogers & He's Not Happy About It

Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers are enjoying their engagement. Couples who successfully emerge from Bachelor Nation unscathed usually take one of two paths. They either get married immediately, like Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert or Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici. Or, they enjoy a years-long engagement like Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth. Fletcher and Rogers, who met on season 12 of The Bachelorette, seem to be opting for the latter. They live together in Dallas, where they are proud parents to a dog named Jackson. They share most things: a home, a love for The Killing, the aforementioned dog, etc. But there's one thing that Fletcher is keeping from her fiancée — her flatulence.
"I don't!" Fletcher exclaims when I asked if she lets it rip in front of Rogers. She's here on behalf of Orbit White, but we're talking gas. (In my defense, I borrowed the question from Fletcher herself. The Dallas native asked Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell the same thing in an episode of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? ) "Because I don't do it in front of [Jordan], he's like, 'What the heck? Why haven't you?'"
Her response to this very serious inquiry? "I just don't," she says, leaning into the word. There are plenty of reasons to keep one's gas private. As one co-worker noted, covert farts could be seen as the epitome of true love. In certain situations, passing gas could be seen as a kindness. And, as Refinery29's Cory Steig points out, farting isn't a spectator sport. For Fletcher, though, flatulence and romance don't mix.
"The one thing I'm gonna try to avoid in this relationship is farting in front of [him]," she admits. This makes me wonder about the other things they aren't avoiding. "I was in a relationship before where I would just do whatever. The romance was gone fairly shortly after that. So, maybe that was the problem."
For now, they're entirely flatulence-free, and they seem to be going strong. Fletcher says that they call each other "bubs" and, when they're not vacationing in Fiji, lead a low-key life in Dallas. But Forrest Gump said it best: shit happens. Or rather, farts happen.
"I'm sure eventually one will slip," Fletcher admits. "But I try not to."
It's a sweet effort. Save your comrades from your stench, right? Fletcher seems to be keen on this mission in general. She tells us that when she was the Bachelorette, she would pop gum between takes, at least 20 pieces a day. (In general, contestants on the show aren't allowed to chew gum or eat on camera.)
"Let me just tell me when you're going on all these dates, the worst thing ever is to feel like you have bad breath," the 26-year-old divulges. Hence the Orbit campaign, which is all about the new product Orbit White. Fletcher describes it as "a ten times better version of what's already out there." (Incidentally, gum can cause gas, as all that chewing traps air in your body.)
She lists the benefits: "There's more flavor, and it helps keep your teeth white, and it just kind of gives you that boost that you need."
In reference to her 25 suitors on The Bachelorette, Fletcher adds, "Some of those guys could have used it, too."
