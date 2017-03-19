In Bachelor Nation, things move quick as hell. One minute you’ve got 30 possible options for a first date, the next you’re preparing for a wedding (or another audition). But JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have somehow managed to slow the turn (or churn) of time into what feels like an authentic relationship.
And today Fletcher announced a new addition to her family. No, they haven’t announced a wedding date, let’s not get carried away. The season 12 star welcomed a new puppy; an adorable cuddly pup that will surely be smothered with love.
“Our sweet new fur baby of the family,” Fletcher said in an Instagram caption, marked with the hashtags #cooperpuddlespatton #proudauntie #ohheydad.
And yes that looks to be Papa Fletcher sitting ever so cooly in the background. Based on the hashtags it looks like this cuddly fur baby is for the Fletcher fam, not for JoJo and Jordan.
At this point, however, her fiancé has to know his beloved is a dog person. Fletcher’s dog Jackson has made frequent appearances on her social media accounts.
“I love going to the park with [Jordan] and Jackson,” said Fletcher, in a People magazine interview in December about the couple’s new life in Dallas. “We take [Jackson] to the lake and trails at the park by our house.” She also added that the adorable German shorthaired pointer was "obsessed" with Jordan. She’s also been known to take “a thousand” photos of the other important love in her life.
How can you not snap photos of this little guy all day?
Thankfully Jackson has responded well to Jordan. Because we all know if your pet isn’t in love with your partner, it’s all downhill from there. Amirite?
The real question is will JoJo, Jordan, and Jackson keep the "J" theme going, should the couple have kids — or another fur baby?
