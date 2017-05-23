Rachel Lindsay is in love and she doesn't care who knows it. When the newest Bachelorette appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, she was quick to admit that she's happily engaged. Sure, that's a spoiler, but this news does mean you can watch this season of The Bachelorette knowing there is a happy ending. One that Lindsay swears is the real deal.
Lindsay told host Jimmy Kimmel that she got engaged just 10 days ago and yes, it is someone from the show. It's the first time a Bachelorette or Bachelor has ever announced their engagement before the final episode. "We joke and say this is a season of firsts," Lindsay, who's the first Black Bachelorette in the show's history. "I think they were like, 'You're so excited, you're glowing, just do it."
Advertisement
Part of the reason why Lindsay felt so confident in making this announcement is because she's all in on this guy, who she hasn't seen since they got engaged and won't see again until the season finale. Distance does apparently make the heart grow fonder, which is a good thing for Lindsay and her fiancé.
While Lindsay told Kimmel “I don’t plan on a breakup,” she is worried someone may spill the beans on the identity of her new man. It won't be her, though, since the attorney says she's been "groomed for this" being that her dad is a judge and all. But she's concerned her youngest sister — the "weakest link," in her words — will accidentally reveal her husband-to-be.
Let's hope that doesn't happen since we'd like a chance to guess who is Lindsay's Mr. Right. From the looks of last night's Bachelorette premiere, Lindsay is having a lot of fun with her 31 suitors, which could make this season even more fun for us.
Advertisement