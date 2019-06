Yes, we have a season of Bachelor In Paradise (a.k.a. the best show on network television) to get through before Bachelor filming even begins, but it's never too early to ask which contestant from Hannah’s season will get the crown and while there are many great guys, one dark horse candidate must be addressed: Will Connor S. be the next Bachelor ? A 24-year-old investment banker from Dallas, Connor S., hasn’t stirred up too much drama this season — it has been a very Luke P.-focused ride — but he did manage to stand out for being just the sweetest (Connor and Hannah's post-hospital date, anyone?) . If Hannah doesn’t take him all the way, Connor may actually have the goods to go the distance with America, ABC, and 30 very special women who are all there for the right reasons.