Contestants go on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette seeking a lot of different things: a good story, opportunities to travel, some Instagram #SponCon, and, of course, love. Baby-faced Bachelorette dude Connor Saeli, who made quite the towering impression on our girl Hannah earlier this year on After The Final Rose, has continued his aww-shucks earnestness streak through the first two episodes of the season, so we’re pretty sure he’s there for love. And Hannah. And love and Hannah.
Off-camera, though, Connor S.’s Instagram reveals another side to the Dallas native that Bachelor Nation has not yet seen: daredevil Connor, who will no doubt make an appearance at some point during the course of the season. So maybe Connor S.’s reasons for being on The Bachelorette are actually threefold: for love, for Hannah, and for the thrill of getting into some requisite Bachelorette shenanigans, like jumping out of planes, scaling tall buildings, or getting down and dirty in some form of vehicular race. (Unfortunately for Connor S., the four-wheeler date was already taken by dull-as-a-doorknob Tyler G.)
Connor S.’s Insta grid is dominated by photos of the 24-year-old investment analyst in some adventurous scenarios, like sandboarding in Great Dunes National Park, summiting a mountain on the Canary Islands, or posing in front of a dune buggy with a friend in Pismo Beach, California. He’s also got some older photos of himself scaling a cliff face in New Mexico, paddleboarding in gorgeous Lewisville Lake, and just plain skiing in Park City, Utah.
Dude really enjoys that adrenaline rush, so it seems.
There are also, of course, several photos of him flying a plane (watch out, sweet Pilot Pete!) — both with a shirt on and without — and even catchin’ some air in a powered parachute high above the greens and blues of his hometown. One model-esque shot shows him hopping out of a helicopter in jeans and a T-shirt, with a good pair of shades to cap off the casually competent vibe.
So will Connor S.’s penchant for all things adventurous and fear-inducing jibe with Hannah’s naturally nervous energy? Time will tell, but judging by how much our dear Bachelorette has already defied expectations, it seems like Hannah could be into it. She did once eat a bug for love, after all.
