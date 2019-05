And if you think we're just being hyperbolic because it's fun to say "Pilot Pete," check out this math: Of his 150 total Instagram posts, nearly one third of them have something to do with airplanes or flying. Pilot Pete is dedicated to his chosen profession. Honestly, he could be one of the only contestants to go back to his original job post-show — he just seems to love it that much. How could he ever drop this for that sponcon life , when he's been in the aviation world since he was a child?