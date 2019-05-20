The Bachelorette is basically a whole different show than when it started thanks primarily to social media. Now ABC has to worry about Snapchat spoilers and the Bachelorette has to worry if her men are there to fall in love with her or just to get a social media sponsorship. (The answer can also be "both.") Hannah's Bachelorette contestants are on Instagram, and while leading up to the season almost all of them had their accounts set to private (probably something to do with those pesky potential spoilers) most are primed and ready for the SponCon offers to come rolling in.
In fact, only two of Hannah's 30 men have chosen to keep their Instagram accounts private for now. One of them makes a lot of sense, because it's Girlfriend Guy Scott (who got kicked off night one for allegedly having a girlfriend back home). His protestations did nothing to stop Hannah from all but dragging him out of the house by his ear, and naturally, it seems he doesn't want any public attention on his feed. The other contestant who remains private on Instagram is Daron, the IT guy. He quietly made it through the first rose ceremony, and fans will just have to keep tuning in to learn more about him since his Instagram is off limits as of now.
But, the 28 other contestants on Hannah's season are proud to show off their grids for the fans (and the potential sponsors, let's be real).
A once in a lifetime opportunity came my way today. I got to fly in the rare WWII B-17 Flying Fortress. It was truly unbelievable to feel the rumble of those engines and get a taste of what those men did. Nearly 80,000 airmen were killed flying these bombers over Europe. It was an item I've wanted to cross off my bucket list and i finally got to! 💯 #aviator #B17 #FlyingFortress #Bucketlist
Leaving my house knowing Hannah Brown was selected to be the bachelorette I knew that I had a legitimate chance to find my future wife. I was extremely excited to meet her and was very hopeful that I would find my person. I have learned a lot about myself during this journey and I’m excited to share it with you all in the coming weeks. It means the world to me to get all of these encouraging messages from you guys. My faith is very important to me and I appreciate all of you guys showing me the love, support, and encouragement for sharing what I believe in. I cannot thank you enough. I want you all to know that I hope to be a source of encouragement posting about my motivation to be a better person and my love for God. I just want to be transparent and real with my posts so that people can see the real me. I’m not perfect, but I know the one who is. #faithfuloverfamous
Seeing @aerial.erika do cool circus tricks made me want to try a toe hang. What you don't see is me wearing a helmet the first time in case I fell 😂 . . . #instafit #fitnessmotivation #cardio #shredded #gymlife #fitspiration #fitnessaddict #aesthetics #getfit #noexcuses #fitnessmodel #gymrat #gymislife #gainz #trainlikeabeast #gymflow #fitforlife #calisthenics #circusskills
I’m so ready for this adventure! I’ve wanted to become a major airline pilot my entire life and today I’m so excited to announce I’ve accepted an offer to fly for Delta Air Lines. I can’t express my gratitude enough to everyone who’s helped me achieve my dream; thank you a million times. I feel like a little kid right now and I’ll never forget this feeling. #DeltaAirLines #KeepClimbing🔺
