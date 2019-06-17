Yeah, It's Already Time To Ask Who Will Be The Bachelor In 2020

We might still be watching Luke P drama (please, god, make it stop), but we actually are pretty far into Hannah B’s Bachelorette season. There are only 12 contestants left and one of these 12 men will be either Hannah’s husband or a guy she dates for a couple months before they release a joint statement about their breakup. Ah, romance! And on top of that, one of Hannah’s 12 guys will be the next Bachelor.
Well, probably. There is a chance that the show will recruit a man from a previous season to lead the show. (This is what happened with Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Nick Viall, for example.) But, in more cases than not, the Bachelor or Bachelorette is a castoff from the most recent season of the show. They’re also often a castoff who left the show fairly late in the game once the audience had gotten to know them. Hannah herself came in “seventh place” on The Bachelor, which is actually fairly early for most Bachelorette candidates. A lot of leads have made it at least to hometowns, meaning they were in the top four.
Which leads us to who is likely to become the Bachelor in 2020. There are already a few clear frontrunners for the coveted position, even though none of them have technically been booted yet and a few of them are equally likely to be the last man standing.