The Bachelorette Finale Is Coming & There Are A Few Hints About How It Ends

That moment, according to Chris Harrison, comes before the finale, and it’s a big moment for Hannah and Luke P., and it could be the moment that destroys them. “Ironically enough, faith is what brought them together and his faith and his conservative values might be their biggest sticking point and become the biggest divide between them,” Harrison told Entertainment Tonight. “Yes, obviously, we are setting something up down the road that will come to a head, where their faith and their values start to conflict, and how they perceive them.” Harrison also said that Hannah stands up for herself, as she always does, so viewers will just have to wait and see if it’s a make-or-break point for her and Luke P.