The Bachelorette Finale Is Coming & There Are A Few Hints About How It Ends

Leaving my house knowing Hannah Brown was selected to be the bachelorette I knew that I had a legitimate chance to find my future wife. I was extremely excited to meet her and was very hopeful that I would find my person. I have learned a lot about myself during this journey and I’m excited to share it with you all in the coming weeks. It means the world to me to get all of these encouraging messages from you guys. My faith is very important to me and I appreciate all of you guys showing me the love, support, and encouragement for sharing what I believe in. I cannot thank you enough. I want you all to know that I hope to be a source of encouragement posting about my motivation to be a better person and my love for God. I just want to be transparent and real with my posts so that people can see the real me. I’m not perfect, but I know the one who is. #faithfuloverfamous