And, as Bachelorette viewers have probably figured out right now by the Bachelorette previews from ABC , it’s the Fantasy Suite that is his ultimate undoing. He was bounced from the show the way the previews suggest: By telling Hannah Brown who she can have sex ("the marriage bed should be kept pure") with and then being promptly tossed into the back of a black SUV by our sex positive Bachelorette, who triumphant shares news of her recent hookup in a windmill. So where does one go after a moment like that? Does life simply continue on? What is Luke Joshua Parker doing after The Bachelorette?