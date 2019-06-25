Everyone is tired of this Luke P. BS on The Bachelorette. Hannah is tired, the other contestants are tired, Chris Harrison is tired (he recently asked Hannah why she likes him so much), and the fans are tired too. When Luke goes home on The Bachelorette, expect parties to be thrown, because enough is enough already. But don't lose hope! There does seem to be an end in sight based on the trailers for the rest of the season.
If you thought surely Luke P. slut-shaming Hannah for naked bungee jumping on June 24's episode would be his undoing, you're not alone. But, once again, Hannah gave Luke a rose. She didn't do it without confronting him, though. In their initial conversation, Luke said, "I know that your body is a temple," and insinuated that he couldn't bring someone home to meet his family who naked bungee jumps with a man who is not her husband (pretty sure doing extreme sports in the nude is not part of anyone's bird and the bees talk, FWIW). Hannah told him later that his comments didn't sit well with her. "You don’t own my body. You don’t own me. You’re not my husband." Luke did a bunch of backtracking to convince Hannah that she just misunderstood him (see also: the exact definition of gaslighting), and it seems to have worked — for now.
But rest assured that Hannah's patience is wearing thin. A promo for the rest of Hannah's Bachelorette season showed Luke picking another sex-related fight with Hannah — this time about whether she had slept with any other men. Ever. "So let’s talk about sex and how a marriage bed should be kept pure," Luke said. "And let's say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I'd be wanting to go home." Hannah's face in that scene said it all: She was flabbergasted. "I don’t owe you anything … My husband would never say what you said to me," she said. She also flipped off a car carrying an eliminated contestant home — probably the car containing Luke P.
Talks about sex on this show usually come during Fantasy Suite week, which typically comes when there are about three contestants left on the show. Right now, Hannah still has seven, which means that this Luke P. nonsense could continue for another two or three episodes. But, since Luke already brought up his ideas about women and their "temple" bodies (ew, stop), perhaps he brings up sex early too. He has already been open on the show about how a "religious awakening" in college led him to stop dating unless it was seriously in pursuit of marriage. Maybe he now wants Hannah's thoughts on what she thinks about sex and marriage to see if they match his own. Judging from the promo, they do not.
In any case, Luke does seem to be on his way out. Hannah has given him more chances than anyone, and the sex conversation appears to be the straw that breaks the camel's back. That, and Bachelorette spoilers seem to indicate that Luke is not the one to win Hannah's heart. So, stick with us, Bachelor Nation. Luke will hopefully be sent packing before too long and Hannah can get back to the business of finding love while not being slut-shamed.
