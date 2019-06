If you thought surely Luke P. slut-shaming Hannah for naked bungee jumping on June 24's episode would be his undoing, you're not alone. But, once again, Hannah gave Luke a rose. She didn't do it without confronting him, though. In their initial conversation, Luke said, "I know that your body is a temple," and insinuated that he couldn't bring someone home to meet his family who naked bungee jumps with a man who is not her husband (pretty sure doing extreme sports in the nude is not part of anyone's bird and the bees talk, FWIW). Hannah told him later that his comments didn't sit well with her. "You don’t own my body. You don’t own me. You’re not my husband." Luke did a bunch of backtracking to convince Hannah that she just misunderstood him (see also: the exact definition of gaslighting), and it seems to have worked — for now.