Luke P. Just Owned Up To His Problematic Bachelorette Behavior On Instagram

Following Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette, Luke P. is addressing "the elephant in the room." In the episode, Hannah Brown told the 24-year-old that he needed to back off and stop acting like he was the guaranteed winner, citing several "red flags" in his behavior. Instead of listening, Luke continued to butt into her time with other contestants and, in the words of the other men in the house, "implode." In an Instagram post, he owned up to these red flags and said he is growing from the experience.
"First I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF @alabamahannah and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed," he began ominously. "I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has giving me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful."
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
I just want to address the elephant in the room here really quick. First I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF @alabamahannah and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed. I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has giving me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful. For those of you who are on this journey with me I am grateful for your support and hope you get to learn and grow from my mistakes with me!
Luke ended the post by addressing his supporters, saying he is "grateful for your support and hope you get to learn and grow from my mistakes with me!"
However, the drama could be far from over. He appears frequently in the trailer for this season of the The Bachelorette, with a contestant calling him an "evil pathological liar" and another shot of him yelling angrily that we have yet to witness. Looking forward to the Instagram post of him explaining that.
Advertisement