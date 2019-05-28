The Bachelorette Season 15, Episode 3 Recap: Cam I Am

The shoot, an not-so-subtly sponsored event for The Secret Life of Pets 2, is all about Hannah getting to know these men and their pets (assuming they all have a friendly dog at home, and not, like, a tarantula in their parents’ basement), as well as Bachelor Nation favorite Demi getting to know the men a little better too. The Bachelor alum is once again tasked with helping her gal pal Hannah weed out any suspicious dudes who might not be there for the right reasons, with a planted makeup artist and animal trainer instructed to flirt with the men. And to their credit, the men do pass (it should also be noted that they all know they're on camera). Even Luke P., who’s constantly looking for any chance he can get to talk about his muscles (totally makes sense that he’s a CrossFit guy, by the way), passes the test by talking up Hannah and her great qualities. Whether his smarmy answer passes the BS test is another question altogether.