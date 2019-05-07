Prepare To Stan Bachelorette Hannah Brown After Watching Her Scream At Guys For Being Dumb

On season 15 of The Bachelorette, this pageant queen is putting on a show. Hannah Brown was a frontrunner on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, but she's showing a totally new side of herself as Bachelorette, according to a full trailer for the show's upcoming season. Fans got their first in-depth look at the show following the Bachelorette reunion on Monday night, and Brown isn't taking any bullshit. It's basically three minutes of the 24-year-old yelling at various men, which means it sounds like it's going to be an excellent season.
"None of you know anything about me, and what makes me me, and things I've gone through," she says at one point in the trailer. "Nobody's even asked, because all we do is talk about stupid shit! Figure it out or I don't want to do this."
We also get a closer look at the tense moment in the premiere teased earlier, when Brown discovers one of her contestants apparently has a girlfriend.
"How dare you come here and think this is okay," she tells the mystery cheater.
In addition to Brown's storyline, we also see Demi Burnett and Katie Morton in their new roles as spies. In a fun twist, Brown's former Bachelor pals will be sitting in a van outside the mansion on the first night to snoop on the men, CIA style, and from the looks of the trailer, something is sus.
For the most part, however, it seems like this season will have crying to rival Ashley I. as Brown searches for her perfect match.
"I want someone to fight for me," she declares at the end. "That's what I deserve."
The Bachelorette premieres May 13 on ABC.
