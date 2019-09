Prepare To Stan Bachelorette Hannah Brown After Watching Her Scream At Guys For Being Dumb

On season 15 of The Bachelorette , this pageant queen is putting on a show. Hannah Brown was a frontrunner on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor , but she's showing a totally new side of herself as Bachelorette, according to a full trailer for the show's upcoming season. Fans got their first in-depth look at the show following the Bachelorette reunion on Monday night , and Brown isn't taking any bullshit. It's basically three minutes of the 24-year-old yelling at various men, which means it sounds like it's going to be an excellent season.