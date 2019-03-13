You will never be free from The Bachelor. No sooner had we finished with Colton Underwood's season of the franchise, did Hannah B.'s take on The Bachelorette get underway with the first of many suitors. Before it officially kicks off, though, Chris Harrison is taking a moment to pause and celebrate the fact that we've reached 15 seasons of the female-led spinoff.
On May 6, ABC will air a special titled "Bachelorette Reunion" which promises the biggest Bachelorette reunion in Bachelor history. According to the special's description, Harrison is hitting the road "with Bachelor Nation super fans, revisiting some of the most memorable dates and unforgettable moments from The Bachelorette history, leading to a Bachelorette reunion like no other with special surprises along the way."
Advertisement
It sounds like this could mean we'll be meeting back up with recent Bachelorettes like Becca Kufrin, Rachel Lindsay, and Jojo Fletcher, but maybe we'll also get some throwbacks like Emily Maynard and Ali Fedotowsky, and maybe even the first-ever Bachelorette, Trista Rehn, who is still married to winner Ryan Sutter.
All of this is in preparation for Hannah B.'s turn in the spotlight.
"I loved this experience so much," she previously told Us Weekly when asked about the possibility of being the Bachelorette. "Even though it was so hard at times and I didn’t always have the easiest time, I wouldn’t trade any of it, because I grew so much as a person and learned more about myself. So yeah, I would love to have that opportunity to meet somebody. That’s the desire of my heart — to be married and to have a family. I think that can happen on a television show. I’m not going to keep putting a timeline on it, but it’s gonna be somebody who chooses me and I’m gonna choose them back too.”
And on May 6, the biggest Bachelorette reunion will get her ready for that journey.
Advertisement