The Bachelorette Is Doing Something Major In The Premiere To Skew Things Hannah's Way

Do you ever get that feeling in the premiere episode, when the Bachelorette or Bachelor are meeting everyone for the first time, that if they could only see what their prospective future spouse was up to in the house, they'd kick them out right then and there? I do, all the time.
The Bachelorette has clearly been reading my wine-drunk night one tweets (and yours, too), because they're throwing a new twist into the mix. For Hannah Brown's night one, she's getting a little help from her friends.
ABC has revealed that this year, The Bachelorette will include some super spies: her Bachelor pals Demi Burnett and Katie Morton will be "Hannah's Angels" and watch footage of the men from a surveillance van parked by the Bachelor Mansion. You know what that means: we get to watch Demi give her unvarnished opinion of the men. Her takes on who was sloppy, who was uptight, and who's fine as hell will be the entire reason I tune in (sorry not sorry). Katie was no slouch in the telling it how it is department herself, as the contestant who told Colton Underwood that some of his final girls were not there for the right reasons, setting off one of many of his major panic attacks.
The network also revealed where Hannah and her men will be going this season, and it sounds amazing. These dudes will get to try and woo Hannah in Scotland, the Netherlands, Latvia, and Greece. Scotland! Please let someone act out a scene from Outlander (preferably the hot ones).
Another detail of interest to Bach superfans are who the celeb appearances this season will be. You know they love a celebrity couple early on to talk you through the awkward group dates, so this season we're getting...Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen? Okay, sure! We'll also see Miss J. Alexander, formerly of America's Next Top Model, on a runway (um, what is that challenge going to be?) and drag queens Alyssa Edwards and Alaska. If you were wondering, yes the Bach is keeping it country for the heartland (our Bachelorette is from Alabama, y'all) and you'll get a performance by Jake Owen, plus one by Lukas Graham. File this under a little something for the guys: Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier will also be on an episode, and if you don't smell a basketball challenge from a mile away then who even are you?
