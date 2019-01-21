After just two episodes of Colton's season, it's already clear that some women are ready to place the villain label on Bachelor contestant Demi. Because she isn't afraid to go after what she wants (Colton), many fans think she is pulling some tricks from Season 21 contestant Corinne Olympios' handbook, and we all know how that ended up. But Demi's Instagram shows that this Bachelor star is so much more than Corinne 2.0 — even if they are using some of the same moves.
And, to be fair, they are using some seriously similar tactics. On Nick Viall's season, Corinne changed out of her rose ceremony gown, into a trench coat and brought a bottle of whipped cream for her and Nick to play with. On Colton's season, Demi slipped into a robe and brought Colton up to her bedroom for a sensual massage. Both ladies are also prone to speaking about how confident they are and using sex appeal to entice their respective Bachelors. Demi and Corrine even have a similar look, prompting fans to compare them on social media.
But, as it turns out, it's actually social media that reveals a different side of Demi entirely. Outside of Bachelor episodes, she's funny, light-hearted, and kind of a nerd. In fact, her Instagram persona might even make her biggest detractors genuinely like her.
For one, Demi's not afraid to poke fun at herself. You can see that in the caption for this photo where she cheekily references how her fellow contestant Tracy called her a child. (Demi is 23.) Here Demi writes: "Me (a child) hanging out with my friends."
Demi's also already (and quitely wisely) memed her own antics on the show. "When you hear dinner plans being discussed but you don’t want to be the one to make a decision," she captioned this shot of her sneaking a peek at a fellow contestant's moment with Colton.
And while Demi is not immune to posting modeling shots on Instagram like many a Bachelor contestant before her, she does have a sense of humor about the whole thing. "My face when the wall behind me steals my color palette," she captioned one serious shot.
Not only does Demi have a sense of humor about the show and her life, she's also way more down to earth than she seems on the show. For example, she's just as obsessed with Game of Thrones as most of us are and even quoted the show in her Insta bio, writing "The North remembers." And she captioned this wintery photo: "Winter is HERE.... now where’s Jon Snow??"
And she once dressed up as an obscure Runescape video game character and not even for Halloween — this picture is from April! That's some nerdy dedication.
She may be bold and out to get what she wants, but Demi's just a fun-loving goof off screen. So maybe don't judge the book solely by its Bachelor-produced cover — yet.
